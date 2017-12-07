Lynn man held on arson and rape charges

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A 54-year-old Lynn man, Michael Comeau, is being held on arson and rape charges.

Comeau, who was arraigned in Lynn District Court on Thursday afternoon, allegedly raped a female acquaintance and then set her house on fire.

Officials said they arrived at the women’s home located at 47 Glenwood Road around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

A neighbor called 9-1-1 and flagged down officials when they arrived on scene.

The neighbor told officers she answered her door to find the naked victim bleeding from her head and face.

The victim told her neighbor that Comeau had tried killing her and setting her house on fire.

Lynn Fire crews found Comeau inside of the victim’s home.

Comeau had already been arraigned for Assault & Battery on Monday, and then violated a judge’s order to stay away from the victim on Tuesday.

That judge then issued a restraining order to the victim. Officials said Lynn Police were called to the victim’s home twice the following day for reports that Comeau violated that restraining order. In both cases, police were unable to locate Comeau and issued arrest warrants.

On Thursday, Comeau was charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Rape, Assault to Commit a Felony, Attempt to Commit a Crime, Assault & Battery in Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Assault & Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Breaking & Entering in the Nighttime for a Felony, Violation of a Restraining Order (3 counts), Mayhem, and Arson of a Dwelling.

A dangerousness hearing is scheduled for Monday, December 11.

