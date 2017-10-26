Lynn parents seek answers after man tried kidnapping daughter to allegedly kill her

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - The mother of a 1-year-old girl who was nearly kidnapped Tuesday morning from a Lynn laundromat says she is at a loss for words and still shocked after learning the suspect allegedly told police that he “wanted to kill” the child by slitting her throat.

“I ran to grab her quickly and in that moment, all I was thinking was what if I cannot get to her,” the girl’s mother told 7News as she recounted the terrifying ordeal.

The girl’s parents, who did not want to show their faces on camera, said the suspect followed the mother and child into the laundromat around 11 a.m.

“My daughter was eating a dessert and my wife turned her back. When she turned her back, the man grabbed my daughter,” the girl’s father said.

Surveillance images show the suspect, Precious Chigbue, 24, walking into the parking lot with the little girl in his hands and the her mother reaching for her.

“I told him, ‘why do you want my daughter,’ and I grabbed her. He did not say anything. I ran back inside quickly because I was frightened he would hurt me,” the girl’s mother said.

Investigators say the suspect confessed to officers that he had a desire to kill the girl at the time of his arrest.

“Why would he want to kill my daughter? What would be the motive? We want to know why,” the mother said.

Chigbue’s cousin told 7News that he is mentally ill. The girl’s parents hope to learn why he was left unsupervised.

The girl’s parents asked to convey a simple message to other parents: “Be careful with your kids. Always have an eye on them.”

