LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Lynn Police say they found a 27-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds at 145 Lewis Street on Sunday at 10:22 am.

Authorities took the victim to Salem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office, Lynn Police, and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)