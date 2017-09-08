Lynn police seek to ID suspect in beating of elderly man

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Lynn are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of brutally beating an elderly man in a parking lot.

Authorities did not provide an exact address for where the incident took place. They said the suspect was with a young girl when he got into an argument with elderly man, knocked him to the ground and repeatedly punched him.

Police said the suspect then walked into a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts and “placed his order like nothing happened.”

Anyone who recognized the man is asked to contact Lynn police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)