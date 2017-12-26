Lynn residents angry over unplowed roads in neighborhoods

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — Residents in Lynn said they are angry that many side streets and sidewalks are still covered with snow more than a day after winter weather came through on Christmas.

Whiting, Edae and Harwood streets are among the several side streets in Lynn that do not appear to have been plowed. A spokesperson for Lynn’s mayor said they city does not ignore side streets but residents who live on these three streets told 7News they have not seen any plows come through.

Lynn is not the only city still dealing with snow cleanup. In Boston, sidewalks were also still covered with slush and snow on Tuesday. Workers were out at City Hall Plaza with picks, chipping away the sheet of ice that covered the sidewalk there.

