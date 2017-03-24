Lynn stabbing victim said ‘don’t let me die’ as he desperately sought help

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Lynn. The suspect involved is still on the loose.

Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times just before midnight Thursday in the area of Baker and Chase streets.

Officers responding to a 911 call about fight at that location found the victim on the ground. Police said he was repeatedly stabbed in a parking lot.

A taxi driver in the area told police that the victim had been running down the street screaming and clutching his neck before he collapsed next to his car. The driver said the victim kept saying “please don’t let me die.”

Police said officers found a trail of blood in the neighborhood.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was described as a man in his 20s but his name was not released.

No arrests have been announced.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is leading an investigation.

