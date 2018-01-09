Lynn store clerk chases off knife-wielding would-be robber

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Lynn are on the hunt for a knife-wielding thief who they say tried to rob a liquor store Monday night, but was chased off by the business owner.

The hooded robber walked into Lucky’s Liquors on Lewis Street waiving a knife, but the store’s owner refused to give in to the suspect’s demands.

“I always carry this at night time just to protect us,” Paul Pho said as he showed off his weighted paddle.

Pho whipped out the paddle and went after the man who was trying to steal from him.

“He raised his knife at me and then I approached him,” Pho said.

Pho’s wife and sister were behind the counter when the suspect attempted to rob the store.

“When it comes to family, it’s personal. I’ll protect them at all costs,” Pho said.

Store surveillance video captured the would-be robber threatening Pho and his family, Pho’s wife pushing a panic button, but it did not pick up a clear picture of the suspect’s face.

“Outside it’s very cold, so it’s hard for us to tell them to remove it,” Pho said of the suspect’s hood.

Pho hopes the police can use the video to track down the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

