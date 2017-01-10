Lynn teen starts ‘Gastroparesis Pie Face Challenge’ to raise money and awareness

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - One Lynn teenager has come up with his own version of the Ice Bucket Challenge to raise money and awareness for a rare stomach disease.

The campaign is called the “Gastro-Paresis Pie Face Challenge.” The disease inhibits digestion and causes constant nausea and vomiting. Campaign founder Andrew Belliveau said he was inspired by the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

“I actually took the Ice Bucket Challenge back in 2014 when it was really big,” said Belliveau. “And I saw how it got started in Massachusetts and a lot of athletes started doing it. So I said, why not start something for Gastroparesis since there’s no awareness about it.”

As part of the challenge, participants have to smash a pie in his or her face, donate a dollar to the charity and challenge friends to do the same. Belliveau tweeted Red Sox player David Price to see if he would get in on the challenge and was surprised when Price posted a video and challenged teammate Brock Holt.

“I could not believe that I actually got a response from him,” said Belliveau. “He actually decided to take the challenge, which sent me through the roof!”

Belliveau is asking for donations to be sent to G-Pact, a charity that helps digestive tract paralysis patients.

