Lynnfield traffic stop leads to marijuana bust, police say

LYNNFIELD (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a Waltham man was arrested Thursday when a traffic stop in Lynnfield led to the discovery of several pounds of marijuana.

Jason Hunter, 41, was stopped around 4:30 p.m. on Route 129 eastbound for driving at a “high rate of speed,” according to authorities.

Police said Hunter provided a trooper with a suspended license. When the trooper asked Hunter to exit his vehicle, they said he grew “extremely agitated and verbally hostile.”

Police said the trooper located five “large vacuum sealed bags” of what was believed to be marijuana, each weighing about one pound, in the rear of Hunter’s vehicle.

Hunter was arrested and charged with operating with a suspended license and possession of a drug with intent to distribute.

