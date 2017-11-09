Lynnway Auto Auction hit with 16 citations following crash that killed 5

(WHDH) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it has issued more than a dozen citations to the Lynnway Auto Auction following a crash that left five people dead.

An employee crashed a Jeep into a crowd of people back in May, prompting an OSHA investigation. Sixteen citations were issued for motor vehicle hazards, blocked exit routes, violations of the hazard communication standard, and record keeping deficiencies. The Lynnway also faces proposed penalties totaling $267,081.

“This company was cited in 2014 for exposing employees to similar hazards,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Galen Blanton, in Boston. “It is critically important that employers remain vigilant about safety and implement required safety measures.”

Investigators said that an employee, in his 70s, mistook the accelerator pedal for the brake pedal as auto dealers viewed the SUV.

