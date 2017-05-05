Lynnway Auto Auction president: Driver in fatal crash had suspended license

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - The president of the Lynnway Auto Auction confirmed Friday that the driver in Wednesday’s fatal crash had a suspended license.

President Jim Lamb said the driver, whose name has not been released, had a valid Massachusetts license when he was hired in 2010. Lamb said he was unaware of the change until police told him after the crash.

“As he has had no issues while driving for Lynnway for the past seven years, we were surprised and upset to learn of this development,” said Lamb in a statement.

Three people were killed and nine were injured after police said the driver, behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, lost control and drove into a crowd of people.

“What I heard was an explosion. That’s what I thought until I went out the building and I saw a huge whole through the building with a car through it and there were bodies on the ground,” said Billerica Police Officer Michelle Glavin, who was working detail the day of the crash. “We had people running, screaming for help.”

First responders thanked people in the crowd for jumping in to help tend to the injured, saying it was a big help to them. However, they also criticized seeing so many bystanders take out cellphones to film the carnage.

“If that was you or a member of your family on the other side of the camera, is that something that you would want on the internet?” said Billerica Police Det. Edward Peterson.

