Lynnway Auto Auction to reopen after 3 killed in crash

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - On Wednesday the Lynnway Auto Auction is set to reopen for the first time since a deadly crash.

The Auto Auction will have a prayer service at 8:15 Wednesday morning. After the service, they will reopen.

The auction posted a message on Twitter Tuesday night about the service saying that all are welcome, but that only licensed dealers will be allowed to attend the auction.

Three people died in last Wednesday’s accident. Police say an employee was behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee when the vehicle accelerated and hit people in the crowd.

Investigators believe the man hit the gas instead of the break. His license has since been revoked.

Employees say barriers will now be placed inside the auction house to make sure that cars won’t veer out of the lanes.

