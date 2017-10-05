MA honors police officers at George Hanna Memorial Awards for service, bravery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts police officers were recognized at the 34th annual George Hanna Memorial Awards Ceremony on Thursday for their service and bravery.

The ceremony began with a procession accompanied with bagpipes at the State House, and a moment of silence to honor those impacted by the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The ceremony was created in honor of Trooper George Hanna who was killed by three suspects in the parking lot of an Auburn liquor store during a traffic stop in 1983.

The Medal of Honor, the highest award, was given to eight officers, represented by the Auburn Police Department, Boston Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

The Medal of Valor, the second highest award, was given to sixteen recipients, including one K-9 named Frankie. The sixteen recipients represented the Boston Police Department, Everett Police Department, Fall River Police Department, Lynn Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.

All recipients were nominated for their acts of bravery and heroism during 2016.

