MA Representative David Linsky pushed for new gun control legislation at hearing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Representative David Linsky pushed for new gun control legislation at a hearing on Thursday.

Many attended the hearing to discuss the bill that would help strengthen universal background checks for private gun sales.

Massachustts already has the lowest amount of gun violence in the country but Linsky said the bill would also help with suicide prevention.

Linsky said that of the 33,000 gun-related deaths per year in the U.S., more than half of them are suicide.

Today, I had the honor of testifying before the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security on behalf of a number of bills that I filed relative to gun violence prevention. pic.twitter.com/JXr8XhPtXw — David P. Linsky (@RepDavidLinsky) November 16, 2017

