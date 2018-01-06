MA State Police: Fatal rollover crash in Marion

MARION (WHDH) - Massachusetts Sate Police said there was a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Marion around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The rollover crash happened on Route-195E when the driver, Robert Xifaras, 55 of Mattapoisett, lost control of his vehicle and rolled over.

Xifaras was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officials have not determined what caused Xifaras to lose control. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The left travel lane was closed for about three hours during investigation.

Rt 195EB #Marion right travel lane is closed for rollover crash w/ injury. Updates to follow #MAtraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 6, 2018

