MA State Police identified victim in fatal crash on Route 93 in Woburn

WOBURN, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash on Route 93 in Woburn on Saturday as Deborah A. Burpee, 48, of Kennebunk, Maine.

Burpee was driving in a her vehicle at 5:10 p.m. near Exit 37A when officials said she rear-ended an SUV. The SUV was pushed into the back of another vehicle.

Burpee was alone in her vehicle at the time of the crash. The drivers and passengers inside of the other two vehicles involved in the crash were not injured.

Burpee was transported to Lahey Hospital in Burlington where she succumbed to her injuries.

Massachusetts State Police are continuing their investigation.

