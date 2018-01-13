BROCKTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police said they are investigating a murder in Brockton.

Officials said that police responded to Dylan’s Bar on Centre Street in Brockton around 2:02 a.m. on Saturday where they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as David J. Carroll of Brockton, was transported to Brockton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brockton Police and MA State Police have not released any more information. They are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact MA State Police immediately.

