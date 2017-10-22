MA State Police: Two injured in crash caused by wrong-way driver on I-95 South

READING, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police said two people are seriously injured after a crash on I-95 South in Reading caused by a wrong-way driver.

Police said the crash happened early Sunday morning near Exit 37A.

Preliminary investigation shows a 26-year-old woman from Conway, South Carolina was driving northbound in the southbound lane when she hit another car, driven by a 24-year-old Nashua, NH man, traveling south.

There were no other passengers in either car.

Both drivers were taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington with serious injuries.

Police believe the wrong-way driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

There is no update on the current condition of either driver.

No names have been released.

Mass State Police are continuing their investigation, 7News will bring updates.

