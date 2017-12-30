MA State Trooper hurt after drunk driver rear-ends cruiser while responding to crash

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Trooper was hurt after his cruiser was rear-ended in Randolph overnight while he was responding to a rollover crash.

Police said his cruiser was parked at the merge between I-93 and Route-24.

The officer’s cruiser was rear-ended by a woman who was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officials then arrested that driver.

The trooper is expected to be OK.

