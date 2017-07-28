MAC Cosmetics to give away free lipstick on National Lipstick Day

(WHDH) — In celebration of National Lipstick Day, Mac Cosmetics, one of the most well-known makeup brands, is giving away free lipsticks on Saturday.

Glamour says anyone who visits a MAC Cosmetics store on July 29 will be given a full-size, $17 package of lipstick.

Supplies will be limited and lines will likely be long, according to the company.

To view MAC Cosmetics locations near you, click here.

