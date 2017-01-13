Machete attack suspect in court Friday

Apex, North Carolina (CNN) — A 20-year-old North Carolina man accused of attacking a teen girl with a machete was in court on Friday.

Neel Salil Mehta is charged with attempted murder.

A Wake County District Court judge set Mehta’s bond at two million dollars.

Apex Police said the 18-year-old victim was walking home from a bus stop when Mehta attacked her with a machete.

Authorities said she suffered serious injuries and lost a lot of blood.

She is hospitalized and in stable condition.

Police said the attack was not random and that Mehta had previously dated the victim.

Mehta is expected back in court February 3rd.

