Macy’s and Make-a-Wish surprise local girl with trip to Bahamas

BOSTON (WHDH) — Macy’s and Make-a-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island teamed up Wednesday to surprise a local girl with a trip to Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Riley, 10, has heart disease and has already undergone three open-heart surgeries. She wants to be a marine biologist when she grows up and her wish was to visit Atlantis.

Riley was surprised with a marine-themed party and will take her trip to the Bahamas early next year.

