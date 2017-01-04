Macy’s announces store closings, including two in Massachusetts

CINCINNATI (WHDH) — Macy’s department stores has announced the closing of 68 stores, including two in Massachusetts.

The department store chain says the store closings are an attempt to “streamline its store portfolio, intensify cost efficiency efforts and execute its real estate strategy.”

Two stores in the area are among the cuts. Those stores include:

Westgate, Brockton, MA

Silver City Galleria, Taunton, MA

Additionally, a store in Bangor, Maine has also been scheduled to close.

Those stores are set to close by the end of the year, according to Macy’s press release.

