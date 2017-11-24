NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s says it’s having problems processing some gift and credit cards on Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

The company says it’s “taking longer than usual to process some credit and gift cards” in its stores, but it has added staff and is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Macy’s Facebook page Friday was riddled with complaints from shoppers who complained they could only pay in cash and the lines were long in the store.

The department store can’t afford to turn off its customers. The chain has had 11 straight quarters of sales declines at established stores and is counting on this holiday season to turn things around. Earlier on Friday, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette told The Associated Press said he was pleased with the kickoff to the season.

