Madden 17 predicts Patriots will win Super Bowl

HOUSTON (WHDH) – EA Sports’ Madden 17 predicts the New England Patriots will defeat Atlanta in Super Bowl 51.

This year’s official Super Bowl simulation resulted in the Patriots winning by a score of 27-24.

In the simulation, the Patriots erased a 10-point third quarter deficit. A late touchdown by Julian Edelman helped the Patriots win. Tom Brady was named the game’s most valuable player.

The official Madden prediction has correctly called the Super Bowl winner nine out of 13 times.

Two years ago, the simulations nailed the exact score, calling for the Patriots to beat Seattle 28-24. It also correctly predicted that Julian Edelman would score the winning touchdown.

