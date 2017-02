EA Sports will reveal the Madden 17 prediction Wednesday.

The official Madden prediction has called the Super Bowl winner nine out of 13 times.

Two years ago, the simulations nailed the exact score, calling for the Pats to beat Seattle 28-24.

It also correctly predicted that Julian Edelman would score the winning touchdown.

