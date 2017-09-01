Magazine mocks Harvey victims as neo-Nazis

(WSVN) – Controversial French magazine Charlie Hebdo is drawing plenty of criticism for its latest cover, mocking Texas in the aftermath of Harvey.

Fox News reports the magazine’s cover reads “God Exists! He Drowned All the Neo-Nazis of Texas” along with an illustration downing swastika flags and arms in a Nazi salute submerged in water.

The weekly magazine relishes in controversy, which often invites backlash against the publishers. After a 2015 issue mocked an ISIS leader, two gunmen opened fire on the publication’s staff in their Paris offices.

The image of the latest cover sparked outrage on social media.

An evil, despicable cover. Also, the losers at Charlie Hebdo have a God-given right to publish it, & no one has the right to shoot them pic.twitter.com/isOVjkXPR0 — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 30, 2017

