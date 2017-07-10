‘Magical island kingdom’ for sale off Maine coast

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A private island replete with a mansion, guest homes and worker quarters is on the market for $7.95 million.

Hope Island is owned by developer John Cacoulidis (kack-uh-lee-dus). The real estate agent tells the Portland Press Herald that the sellers are no longer using the island like they had in the past, so they’ve decided to put it on the market.

The property includes an 11,295-square-foot main house with six bathrooms and three bedrooms. It also features two guest houses, a barn with worker’s quarters, outbuildings, a 10-stall horse barn, a tavern for entertaining, a private chapel and a boat house with a deep-water pier.

Cacoulidis bought the island in 1993 for $1.3 million. The real estate listing says that “no expense was spared creating this magical island kingdom.”

