MEXICO CITY (AP) — A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 has shaken Costa Rica, knocking items from shelves and sending people rushing outside in panic.

There have been no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was centered along Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast about 10 miles (15 kilometers) southeast of Jaco, which is about 60 (100 kilometers) miles southwest of the capital of San Jose. The quake was at a depth of about 12 miles (20 kilometers).

Matt Hogan was at home in Punta Uvita, about a 90-minute drive down the coast from the epicenter when the earthquake hit around 8:30 p.m. Sunday He says the shaking whipped up two-foot waves in his swimming pool and knocked over glasses and containers in the kitchen.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)