Maine Gov. LePage apologizes for racially charged comments

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — The crowd at a town hall meeting applauded when Maine Gov. Paul LePage apologized to a black father for racially charged remarks.

Garrett Stewart told the Republican governor Wednesday evening in Yarmouth that criticism of civil rights leader John Lewis and comments about black drug dealers coming to Maine were hurtful to his children.

LePage responded by saying, “I apologize to you and your children.”

The self-described straight-talking governor faced widespread criticism last year when he said out-of-state black and Hispanic drug dealers were coming to Maine and often impregnating “young, white” girls.

The governor faced further criticism Wednesday evening for failing to condemn recent hate crimes and bomb threats against Jewish institutions. The governor said he’s spoken out against bullying and domestic violence and believes racism is “horrible.”

