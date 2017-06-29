Maine gov says shutdown needed “for future of Maine”

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican Gov. Paul LePage says a government shutdown is “necessary for the future of Maine.”

House Republicans are reviewing a two-year, $7.1 billion budget proposal offered by the Republicans in the Senate. Republicans and Democrats in Maine have scrapped over the budget for weeks, with much of the discord involving funding for education.

The state has until the end of the day on Friday to approve a budget. LePage said on a radio appearance on WGAN-AM on Thursday that if he is presented with a budget that raises taxes, the state should be “ready for a shutdown.”

The latest budget proposal includes a provision that the state’s tax on lodging would be increased from 9 percent to 10 percent in October to help pay for additional education funding.

