Maine governor suggests he makes up stories to mislead press

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican governor is lashing out at media reports he planned to leave the state during the government shutdown. And his comments suggest his feud with the press has reached the point where he makes up stories to mislead reporters.

Gov. Paul LePage criticized the news media Thursday on WGAN-AM for reporting that he planned to leave the state.

His office described the reports based on LePage’s own comments to two Republican senators as “fake news.”

LePage told WGAN that “I just love to sit in my office and make up ways so they’ll write these stupid stories because they are just so stupid, it’s awful.”

He also characterized the Maine media as “vile,” “inaccurate” and “useless.” He says “the sooner the print press goes away, the better society will be.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)