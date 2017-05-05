Maine governor wants users to pay for repeated use of drug Narcan

The governor of Maine wants people to pay up for repeatedly needing the overdose antidote Narcan.

Governor Paul LePage has submitted a bill asking for people who overdose on drugs to pay for Narcan after the first dose.

It all proposes that if the person who is revived doesn’t pay up, the organization should be hit with a $1,000 fine.

“I don’t see how you could fine the fire department for administering a life-saving service,” said Chief Thomas Connolly of the Sanford, Maine Police Department, “when you know if you don’t do it, this person is going to die.”

Governor LePage has vetoed two bills involving the use of Narcan.

