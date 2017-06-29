Maine has had 4 minor earthquakes in the last week

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The United States Geological Society has measured four minor earthquakes in Maine over the past several days.

The earthquakes began on Sunday and the most recent was recorded on Wednesday morning. WMTW-TV reports two 1.4 magnitude earthquakes were recorded outside Lincoln on Sunday morning and a third measuring 1.7 was measured in the same area on Sunday afternoon.

An earthquake with a 1.3 magnitude was measured near Livermore on Wednesday.

The USGS says earthquakes below a 3.0 magnitude are low intensity and are felt by few people.

