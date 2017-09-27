KITTERY, ME (WHDH) — A high school soccer team in Maine joined in on the National Anthem protests.

Several members of the Traip Academy girls’ varsity team took a knee while the anthem played before their game Monday afternoon.

It comes after more than 200 NFL players kneeled during the anthem over the weekend.

The demonstration is drawing praise and criticism from the community.

“When I saw what was going on yesterday at the soccer game over here, I was very disgusted,” said Rhonda Pomerleau.

One mother, Patricia Goodwin, believe these girls are entitled to their freedom of speech and actions.

“That’s what this country is all about – freedom – freedom to speak or to act in a way as long as it’s not against the law,” she said.

School officials say they supported the team’s protest.

There is no word on whether the plan to kneel at future games.

