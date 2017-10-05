Maine investigating hundreds of dead clams on beach

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say they are investigating the cause of the death of hundreds of clams on Old Orchard Beach.

WMTW-TV reports the Maine Department of Marine Resources first became aware of the clam deaths last week. The department is taking samples of the clams to determine how they died.

WMTW-TV reports officials say many of the clams have died on the beach. There might even be thousands of dead clams on Old Orchard Beach. Officials say the department has not yet determined if high surf was to blame for the deaths.

