Maine makes $30,000 selling voter information

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — While Maine officials have refused to share voter information with President Donald Trump’s Election Integrity Commission, the state has made more than $30,000 over the past two years selling voter information.

The Portland Press Herald reports the state sold a list of registered voters for $2,200 to government agencies and political groups such as party officials, lobbyists and ballot question initiatives.

The information sold includes names, party affiliation and if a voter participated in the past elections. The money is used to maintain the database.

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says he will not release voter data to Trump’s commission until they specify which goals they hope to achieve and explain how they can protect the sensitive information.

