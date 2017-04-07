Maine man charged with killing infant son, nearly 38 years later

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Maine state police say they’ve have arrested a father nearly 38 years after his infant son’s death, which was originally characterized as sudden infant death syndrome.

State police arrested 62-year-old Burton “Ben” Hagar of Farmington on a murder charge on Friday.

Hagar is accused of killing his 4-month-old son, Nathan Hagar, who was found unresponsive in the family’s Brunswick apartment and later died at Parkview Hospital in Brunswick in May 1979. State police quietly reopened the case in 1991.

Hagar will make his first court appearance next week. It’s unknown whether he has a lawyer, and a telephone listing couldn’t be found.

