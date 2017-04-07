Maine mom who left several children alone in minivan is in hot water

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A Maine mom who left three children in her minivan while getting a haircut faces child endangerment charges.

Waterville police say 32-year-old Melissa Bagley was arrested Wednesday on five misdemeanor charges after police were alerted that the kids had been alone in the minivan for more than an hour.

The Morning Sentinel reports that the Unity woman had left by the time officers arrived, but that they pulled over the minivan.

They found five children between ages 3 and 11 months. Police say she was babysitting three of the children and two were her children.

She was released on unsecured bail. It’s unclear if she had a lawyer, and she didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

