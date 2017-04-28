Maine police: 1 dead, 4 others detained after meth lab fire

ORONO, Maine (AP) — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says one person died and four others were arrested following a fire at a meth lab in Orono.

Officials say a couple who rented the apartment and two others were charged Thursday with operating a meth lab. They say a fifth person wanted in connection with the incident is believed to have died after fleeing the scene with severe burns.

Maine Public Safety Department spokesman says the victim’s body was transported night to Augusta for an autopsy. His name was being withheld Friday morning.

McCausland said the lab was revealed when firefighters were called following an explosion and small fire. The case remains under investigation.

