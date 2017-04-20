Maine police bust one of the largest meth labs they’ve seen

MADAWSKA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says it busted one of the largest meth labs the agency has ever encountered.

Drug agents wearing protective suits and breathing equipment raided the Aroostook County home of Carl Thibeault and his wife, Casie, on Wednesday.

Agents say they seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and more than 80 containers used to make the drug.

Two children living at the home were removed by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and placed in a safe location.

The Thibeaults, both in their mid-thirties, are facing felony charges for drug trafficking and operating a meth lab. They are also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)