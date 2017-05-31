Maine records 2 cases of encephalitis caused by ticks

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that the state has recorded two cases of encephalitis caused by a tick-borne disease.

Officials announced Wednesday that the Maine CDC was notified last week of two cases of Powassan Encephalitis in adults in Maine’s Mid Coast.

Both people are recovering at home after being discharged from the hospital.

Powassan, also known as deer tick virus, has been around since 1958 when it was discovered in Powassan, Ontario. Symptoms that appear between a week to a month after a tick bite include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures and memory loss.

Maine has recorded nine cases, including these two, since 2000. State Epidemiologist Dr. Siiri Bennett said Mainers need to take precautions to avoid being bitten by ticks.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)