Maine records 8th snowmobile death of the winter season

CARTHAGE, Maine (AP) — The Maine Warden Service says a snowmobile rider has died in the town of Carthage, representing the eighth snowmobile death of the season.

Wardens say 28-year-old Thomas Henderson of Dixfield was pronounced dead at the scene Friday.

They say Henderson’s passenger jumped off the snowmobile, saving himself, before the machine missed a curve and crashed into trees. Wardens believe speed and alcohol were factors.

Wardens reiterated a warning for riders to slow down. They say trails are busy because a lack of snow elsewhere in New England is luring riders to Maine.

