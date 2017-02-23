Maine residents want Sen. Collins to hold town hall meeting

Portland, ME (WHDH) — Some activists in Maine want Senator Susan Collins to hold a town hall meeting.

Wednesday a group rallied in front of Portland City Hall. They want Collins to take a harder stance against President Trump’s policies.

Collins has said she prefers smaller meetings with groups rather than a town hall style.

“I’ve lived in Maine my entire life,” said one protester, Katie Sherman, “and this is us, and if she wants to represent us, she needs to speak to us. She needs to hear us.”

Collins has voted against two of President Trump’s cabinet picks.

But some people from Maine want her to do more.

