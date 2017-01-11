Maine senator calls for more time to replace Obamacare

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s senior U.S. senator is among a group of lawmakers that wants to extend the deadline to develop a replacement for the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, has introduced an amendment to extend the deadline for budget reconciliation instructions from Jan. 27 to March 3.

Collins says the extra time would allow Congress and the incoming presidential administration to replace Obamacare in a way that would allow Americans to hold on to insurance coverage. She also says the time would avoid creating turmoil in the insurance industry.

President-elect Donald Trump made repealing Obamacare a central promise.

Collins is joined in the effort by Sens. Bob Corker of Tennessee, Rob Portman of Ohio, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. All are Republicans.

