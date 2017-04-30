Maine Senators: Washington’s deep partisanship is dangerous

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s U.S. senators used a national television appearance to call for Congress to get serious about the potential damage of extreme partisanship.

Sens. Angus King, an independent, and Susan Collins, a Republican, appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday morning with host Chuck Todd. Collins said Washington has a problem with intolerance of different points of view.

King said Washington politicians “literally do not get to know each other.” He said the lack of relationships between lawmakers results in an inability to work together and compromise.

Collins took office in 1997 and King in 2013. King caucuses with the Democrats while Collins is widely regarded as a moderate Republican.

