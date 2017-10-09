Maine State Police investigate death of infant

STANDISH, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police are investigating the death of an infant in the town of Standish.

According to state police spokesman Steve McCausland, the death was reported to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 4:55 a.m. Monday and referred to state police, who investigate all deaths of children under the age of 3. Police have not released child’s age or gender.

McCausland says police are investigating the circumstances of the death; it doesn’t mean that a crime has occurred.

McCausland the parents of the child are cooperating in the investigation.

