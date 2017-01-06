Maine sues Volkswagen for cheating environmental rules

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Attorney General Janet Mills says the state is suing Volkswagen for selling cars that purposefully violated state environmental rules.

The lawsuit, announced Friday, is one of about 20 actions taken by individual states targeting Volkswagen and its subsidiaries for selling diesel cars fitted with “defeat devices” to conceal illegal and harmful tailpipe emissions. About 3,500 of them were sold in Maine.

Volkswagen has agreed to separate settlements of $15 billion and $1 billion, but those don’t resolve civil claims brought by states like Maine.

Mills said she won’t tolerate the “flouting” Maine environmental laws. She also said Maine’s natural resources and the health of residents “are more important than a corporation’s bottom line.” There was no immediate response from Volkswagen.

