Maine teens charged with drug trafficking over marijuana-laced candy

(WHDH) — Four teens have been charged with aggravated drug trafficking after being accused of selling candies laced with marijuana at their school in Maine.

According to police, a 19-year-old bought the candies at a medical marijuana dispensary and gave them to three current students at Ellsworth High School.

Ellsworth’s police chief says he fears this will become more common when retail marijuana stores open up.

“You know, if you look at these candies that were taken from these students at the high school and had them on a table next to a whole bunch of other similar hard candies, there’s no way to identify those as being the ones that are laced with marijuana,” said chief Glenn Moshier.

Although the marijuana was purchased legally, when transferred to a juvenile, the act is considered drug trafficking.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)