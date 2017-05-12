Mainer charged with getting into bed of woman who later died

BURNHAM, Maine (AP) — Police have arrested a Maine resident on a manslaughter charge following the death of a woman whose home was broken into.

Police charged 36-year-old Tara Shibles with manslaughter, aggravated criminal trespassing and assault in connection with the death of 72-year-old Joyce Woods. The Morning Sentinel reports Woods called police on April 2 after she realized a woman had gotten into bed with her at her home.

Family members arrived at the scene before police and placed Woods in a car in the driveway, and she then died. Police then found Shibles and questioned her for hours before releasing her without charges.

Police charged Shibles Thursday afternoon following an indictment. She is being held on a $5,000 cash bond. It was unclear if she had an attorney.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)